|
|
Charles R. Coulter
Iowa City - Charles "Chuck" R. Coulter, 79, passed away on March 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A born leader, Chuck was quietly passionate about his family and friends, serving the community through his law practice and innumerable volunteer activities, tennis, birds, West Highland White Terriers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Chuck was born June 10, 1940 in Webster City, Iowa. He graduated from Webster City High School in 1958 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and a law degree with high honors from the University of Iowa College of Law. In 1961, he married Elizabeth Bean of Kansas City.
He joined the law practice of Stanley, Bloom, Mealy and Lande, which later became Stanley, Lande and Hunter, in Muscatine in 1965, where he faithfully served both business and personal clients throughout his life; he specialized in corporate law, real estate law, wills, and estate planning. Chuck was an active participant in Iowa State and American Bar Associations and co-founded the ABA Section on Law Practice Management, where he was elected to chair the Section in 1991. Fellow attorneys across the country looked to him for expertise on the subject of law practice management, and he frequently wrote and lectured on related topics.
Chuck founded the Leadership Muscatine program and Muscatine Tennis Association, co-founded the Muscatine Community Health Association and served for 40 years, was a Director of Muscatine Health Support Foundation since 1986, and worked on many local, state, and national political campaigns. He also devoted tremendous time and energy to Trinity Episcopal Church in Muscatine.
He served 11 years on the Board of Directors of Old Brick Episcopal Lutheran Corporation in Iowa City, six years as Secretary of the Coralville Community Fund; as President of the River Heights Racquet Club; and as a Director of the Community Foundation of Johnson County. When his wife Elizabeth was chosen by the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa to open New Song Episcopal Church in Coralville in 1994, Chuck became what he liked to call "usher for life" and was instrumental in the congregation's formation and growth.
As a lifelong champion of women's rights, Chuck also played active roles on the American Bar Association's Glass Ceiling Task Force and on the Advisory Board for 50-50 in 2020, a campaign to promote gender equality in Iowa politics.
In recognition of his unflagging work ethic and dedication, Chuck garnered dozens of professional and community awards in his lifetime, including: Order of the Coif, University of Iowa College of Law; Fellow, American Bar Foundation; Fellow, American College of Trust and Estate Counsel; Charter Fellow, College of Law Practice Management; Life Fellow, Iowa State Bar Foundation; University of Iowa College of Law Alumni Service Award; Iowa State Bar Association Community Service Award; and Paul Harris Fellow, The Rotary Foundation.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth; daughters, Anne Coulter and Carol Carlson; son-in-law Tim Carlson; and grandchildren, Maya Coulter and Ethan Carlson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eloise (Harrison).
A Celebration of Life will take place later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iowa City Hospice, New Song Episcopal Church in Coralville, or the Muscatine Community Health Association.
Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020