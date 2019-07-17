|
|
Charles Schubert
Marengo - Charles C. Schubert, age 87, of Marengo, passed away July 9, 2019. Family graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, at a later date. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Charles is survived by his three children Kerry (Carla) Schubert, of Holstein, Connie (Ray) Cooling, of Marengo and Clair (Mike) Morong, of Parker, CO; two siblings Lyle (Janet) Schubert and Margie (Larry) Madole; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna in 2015 and a son Kyle in 2017.
Charles was born July 8, 1932, in Cherokee, the son of Chris and Hazel (Fisher) Schubert. He married Donna Ruhlow and they made their home in Holstein, before moving to Marengo. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
The family would like to thank everyone for their continued support, thoughts and prayers. Dad's smile and presence will be missed by all those that he touch through his life. May he rest in peace and watch over us all.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 17, 2019