Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Schubert


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Schubert Obituary
Charles Schubert

Marengo - Charles C. Schubert, age 87, of Marengo, passed away July 9, 2019. Family graveside services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, at a later date. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charles is survived by his three children Kerry (Carla) Schubert, of Holstein, Connie (Ray) Cooling, of Marengo and Clair (Mike) Morong, of Parker, CO; two siblings Lyle (Janet) Schubert and Margie (Larry) Madole; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna in 2015 and a son Kyle in 2017.

Charles was born July 8, 1932, in Cherokee, the son of Chris and Hazel (Fisher) Schubert. He married Donna Ruhlow and they made their home in Holstein, before moving to Marengo. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

The family would like to thank everyone for their continued support, thoughts and prayers. Dad's smile and presence will be missed by all those that he touch through his life. May he rest in peace and watch over us all.

Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now