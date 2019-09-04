Services
More Obituaries for Charles Poggenpohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Scott Poggenpohl

Charles Scott Poggenpohl Obituary
Charles Scott Poggenpohl

Cedar Rapids - Charles Scott Poggenpohl, 62, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. A gathering time will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, military honors will be performed by local American Legion's at 4 PM. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles Poggenpohl Memorial Fund.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019
