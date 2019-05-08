|
Charles Wm. Eichhorn
Belle Plaine - Charles Wm. Eichhorn, 82, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, IA.
Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine with military honors. Visitation will be 8-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, IA. Memorials may be made to the family.
Charles was born February, 10, 1937 in Marengo, IA the son of Henry and Elizabeth (Ehrman) Eichhorn. He graduated from Blairstown High School in 1954. Following school, Charles went to work for Amana Refrigeration until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1956. June 4, 1957 Charles married Nancy Carol Collum. Together the couple moved to San Diego, CA where Charles served in the United States Navy. Following the Navy, they moved to Belle Plaine, IA where they raised their family. Charles went back to work for Amana, retiring after 37 years and Janss' Locker in Belle Plaine on the weekends. He then worked for Victor Plastics and for the Belle Plaine Schools transporting food and keeping the kids in line.
Charles enjoyed fishing at Rainbow Lake and woodworking with his wife, collecting beer steins and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren. Charles was a strong disciplinarian whose favorite pastimes included going for morning drives with his dog Cinnamon and drinking Old Milwaukee.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Wm. Eichhorn Jr. "Chuck" (Renee) Eichhorn of Delaware, VA, David (Denise) Eichhorn of Lacona, IA, Jon (Monica) Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA; daughters, Cindy (Joe Thompson) Amsden of Cloquet, MN, Sally Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy of 62 years; siblings, Elmer, Harold and Henry "Henie".
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 8, 2019