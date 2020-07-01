Charles "Chuck" Wolf
West Branch - John Charles (Chuck) Wolf, 89, formerly of West Branch, died on June 28, 2020 at Melrose Meadows in Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 11 A.M., July 2, 2020 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00. Graveside services will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty, immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com
.
He was born on November 2, 1930, the son of Clark and Helen (Schiele) Wolf of West Liberty. He was active in West Liberty High School drama and speech, FFA, 4-H, and attended Boys State. He graduated Salutatorian in 1948 and went to the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) to study. He returned home after one year to help with the family farm. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve, serving until 1960.
He married his high school sweetheart Janet Pearson on January 5, 1951, and they began farming in the West Liberty area. In 1960, he joined Mid America Pipeline Company where he worked as a maintenance technician and supervisor. Through his work, the family lived in West Liberty, Iowa; Moberly, Missouri; Hartley, Iowa and West Branch. After 29 years, with MAPCO, he retired and returned to farming and community work.
Chuck was an active member of the community, serving on the Cedar County Heritage Area Agency on Aging for several years. He served on the West Branch United Methodist Church pastor-parish, finance and executive council committees. As a member of the Lions Club, he served as Zone Chairman and assisted with various fundraisers. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of West Liberty, serving as Grand Master. He was a tinker, always working with odd pieces of metal and wood, from which he fixed farm equipment, garden sculptures and items around the house.
He and Janet were able to enjoy many travel adventures during their 69-1/2 years of marriage. Their adventures took them on church work trips to Alaska and Montana. They also toured Hawaii, Australia, Mexico, Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and the Panama Canal.
He is survived by his wife Janet, three daughters, Linda (Paul) Jeziorski, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Laurie (Jeff Freude), Des Moines, Iowa; and Elizabeth (Glen) Taylor, North Liberty, Iowa; and two grandchildren, Helen Freude, Des Moines, Iowa and John Freude, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a sister, Dolly (Harvey) Parker, Stephenville, Texas; and seven cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eleanor Shoemaker, JoAnn Moehl, and Marie Anderson; and a brother, Wayne Wolf.
Memorials may be made to the Accessibility project at the West Branch United Methodist Church.