1/1
Charles "Chuck" Wolf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Wolf

West Branch - John Charles (Chuck) Wolf, 89, formerly of West Branch, died on June 28, 2020 at Melrose Meadows in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M., July 2, 2020 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00. Graveside services will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty, immediately following the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.

He was born on November 2, 1930, the son of Clark and Helen (Schiele) Wolf of West Liberty. He was active in West Liberty High School drama and speech, FFA, 4-H, and attended Boys State. He graduated Salutatorian in 1948 and went to the Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) to study. He returned home after one year to help with the family farm. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve, serving until 1960.

He married his high school sweetheart Janet Pearson on January 5, 1951, and they began farming in the West Liberty area. In 1960, he joined Mid America Pipeline Company where he worked as a maintenance technician and supervisor. Through his work, the family lived in West Liberty, Iowa; Moberly, Missouri; Hartley, Iowa and West Branch. After 29 years, with MAPCO, he retired and returned to farming and community work.

Chuck was an active member of the community, serving on the Cedar County Heritage Area Agency on Aging for several years. He served on the West Branch United Methodist Church pastor-parish, finance and executive council committees. As a member of the Lions Club, he served as Zone Chairman and assisted with various fundraisers. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of West Liberty, serving as Grand Master. He was a tinker, always working with odd pieces of metal and wood, from which he fixed farm equipment, garden sculptures and items around the house.

He and Janet were able to enjoy many travel adventures during their 69-1/2 years of marriage. Their adventures took them on church work trips to Alaska and Montana. They also toured Hawaii, Australia, Mexico, Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and the Panama Canal.

He is survived by his wife Janet, three daughters, Linda (Paul) Jeziorski, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Laurie (Jeff Freude), Des Moines, Iowa; and Elizabeth (Glen) Taylor, North Liberty, Iowa; and two grandchildren, Helen Freude, Des Moines, Iowa and John Freude, Minneapolis, Minnesota; a sister, Dolly (Harvey) Parker, Stephenville, Texas; and seven cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eleanor Shoemaker, JoAnn Moehl, and Marie Anderson; and a brother, Wayne Wolf.

Memorials may be made to the Accessibility project at the West Branch United Methodist Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved