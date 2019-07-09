|
Charles Wray Owen
Iowa City - Charles Wray Owen, 89, passed away Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family at The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County, Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM, Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary's Church with Father Ed Fitzpatrick officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Old Section of St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Building Fund (Iowa City Council #842), The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County, or Iowa City Hospice.
He is survived by his children, Mike Owen (Deb) of West Branch; Tom Owen (Tasha) of Tacoma, Washington; Carol Swartzendruber (Kevin) of Kalona; Patrick Owen (Tina) of Iowa City; and Robert Owen (Lisa) of Iowa City; seven grandchildren: Adam (Johanna), Justin (Jess), Jake, Andrew, Ann, Cody and Drew; and three great-grandchildren, Grace, Bella and Charlie. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his sister, Betty (Glenn) Weller and an infant sister.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. M. Craig Champion; Mercy Hospital doctors, nurses and staff; Iowa City Hospice staff and, especially, heartfelt gratitude to the supportive staff of The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 9, 2019