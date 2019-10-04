Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Knoxville Cemetery
Knoxville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Miller Obituary
Charlotte Miller

Iowa City - Charlotte Miller, 92 of Iowa City died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 11am Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Knoxville Cemetery, Knoxville, Illinois. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now