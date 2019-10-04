|
|
Charlotte Miller
Iowa City - Charlotte Miller, 92 of Iowa City died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 11am Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Knoxville Cemetery, Knoxville, Illinois. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019