Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City., IA
Cheryl A. Huyck


1950 - 2019
Cheryl A. Huyck Obituary
Cheryl A. Huyck

Iowa City - Cheryl Ann (Pardee) Huyck, 68 of Iowa City died Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. (Sunday Parking Ordinance will be in effect for streets near the church) Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.

Cheryl was born November 16, 1950, in Carroll, Iowa. She grew up in Audubon, Iowa, and graduated from Audubon High School in 1969. She attended the University of Iowa, majoring in Political Science, and graduated in December of 1972. She was a longtime employee of the University of Iowa's Main Library, where she worked in the Interlibrary Loan Department for almost 40 years, before retiring in 2012. Cheryl was a voracious reader and knitter, and a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Peter Huyck, and their children, Anne (Leslie) Markle of St. Louis, Missouri, Mary (Neil) Huyck Mulka of Henan, China, and Charlie (Melisa) Huyck of Long Beach, California. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Mitchel, Amelia, Hazel, and Felix; her sister Mary Lee Jensen; her cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Laura Pardee.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 2, 2019
