Christopher "Dez" DeSaulniers
Christopher "Dez" DeSaulniers

Iowa City - Christopher "Dez" DeSaulniers, age 48 of Iowa City died suddenly Friday, September 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Chris has been associated in management with HyVee for many years at stores in Jefferson City, Des Moines, Clinton, Iowa City and as Director of Coralville Number 1 store.

Private family services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Chris's service will be live streamed on Thursday morning. To view please search "Remembering Christopher DeSaulniers" on Facebook and request to join the group. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to assist in his children's future. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
