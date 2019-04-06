|
Christopher J. "Chris" Doehrmann
Lone Tree - Christopher J. "Chris" Doehrmann, 41 of Lone Tree died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Services celebrating Chris's life will be held at 10 am Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Christian Church in Nichols, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 6, 2019