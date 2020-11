Christopher J. RiosNorth Liberty - Christopher J. Rios, age 28 of North Liberty died Friday, November 13, 2020. At the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.A time for family and friends to gather to remember Christopher will be held from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com