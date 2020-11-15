Christopher J. Rios
North Liberty - Christopher J. Rios, age 28 of North Liberty died Friday, November 13, 2020. At the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A time for family and friends to gather to remember Christopher will be held from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
