Christopher Lepire
Tiffin - Christopher Lee Lepire, 47, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Chris was born December 21, 1971, in Cavalier, ND. Chris graduated from the University of North Dakota as an Occupational Therapist. Chris was employed by Kindred at Home. Chris loved his work as an OT, treating his patients and sharing his stories. Chris loved spending time with his sons, traveling, and watching movies.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Joey and Brett, Tiffin, his parents, Gary and Peggy, Walhalla, ND, and Mesa, AZ, his grandmother, Betty Lesher, Cavalier, MN, his sisters, Tanya (Dan) Ehler, Eden Prairie, MN, and Casy (Tom) Kraus, Chanhassen, MN, 2 nieces, 3 nephews, his fiancée, Tina Cottrell, Tiffin, and many friends, co-workers, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at North Ridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Rd, Coralville, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held for family and friends Sunday evening, April 14, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 at the same location. Additional parking is available at Community of Christ Church, 2121 Southridge Drive.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 12, 2019