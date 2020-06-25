Christopher Ray "Chris" Garcia
Christopher Ray Garcia "Chris" born November 11, 1966 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated Washington High School in 1985. Chris owned Blue Sky Carpet Care in Iowa City. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State Cyclones, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Chris is survived by his mother Betty (Nyle) Cummings, sister Julie (Doug) Waltz, brother Jacob Cummings, stepbrothers Chris (Mary Anne) Cummings, Coley (Shawnett) Cummings, Kelly Cummings, nephews Alex (Morgan) Waltz, Abram Cummings, nieces Violet Cummings, Mira Cummings, Lauren Cummings and Emily Cummings, and grandnephew Whitton Waltz; and also remembered by many friends.

Chris was good natured and generous. He had the ability to make any situation better We will cherish his memory and are saddened by his passing.

A remembrance ceremony for immediate family only will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, with open public visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, where all visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Iowa City in Chris's name.

Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
