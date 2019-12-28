|
Cindy Stroud
Iowa City - Cindy Stroud passed away on December 27th 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with her son and daughter in law by her side.
Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Thursday January 2nd at 11:30am followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy's honor to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Cindy's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019