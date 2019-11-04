|
|
Clara Jack
Victor - Clara Jack, age 92 of Victor, died on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor with Rev. Michael Kolesar officiating. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor.
Memorials may be designated to St. James Lutheran Church and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com. Clara's family would like to thank the staff at Brooklyn Community Estate for the loving and amazing care provided to their mom.
Clara Dorine Martens was born the daughter of Fred and Elda (Behrens) Martens on September 5, 1927 near Victor, Iowa. She was raised on the family farm near Victor and was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Victor. She attended country schools and St. John's Lutheran School south of Victor.
Clara was united in marriage to Robert Burdette Jack on June 6, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Victor. Their union was blessed with four children: Mervin, Marilyn, Myron and Mary. The couple farmed in the Guernsey and Victor area and also owned and operated Jack Insurance Agency in Victor for 38 years. Clara held two insurance licenses and a license in cosmetology. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran Church, where she served on the ladies aid committee, a 71-year member of the Victor American Legion Auxiliary, Victor Chamber of Commerce, Red Hat club, 500 card group, and was a board member of Iowa County Historical Society.
Clara held a very strong faith and love of the Lord. She was very proud of her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and attending their activities. Her enjoyments were traveling with Burdette, tending to her yard, flowers and garden, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals. She will be remembered for being a faithful servant of Christ, for her community involvement, and for the love of her family.
Clara is survived by her children, Mervin (Linda) Jack of Victor, and Myron (Rhonda) Jack of Victor, and Mary (Kurt) Gillette of Springville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Sherry (Mike) Reifenstahl of Dysart, Iowa, Neal (Cara) Jack of Ladora, Iowa, David (Michelle) Jack of Avondale, Arizona, Derek (Natalie) Jack of Grinnell, and Nichole (Robert) Miller of Springville, Iowa; and 7 great grandchildren, Kayla and Hailey Jack of Ladora, Ryan and Matt Reifenstahl of Dysart, Thomas and Violet Jack of Grinnell, and Lillian Jack of Avondale, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burdette Jack in 2007; daughter, Marilyn Schott in 2004; and sister, Dorothy Neuhring in 2019.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019