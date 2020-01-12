|
|
Clarence Joseph Kessler
Cedar Rapids - Clarence Joseph Kessler, 91, died Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, St. Patrick Catholic Church by Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and friends may visit with the family following until 6 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and on Thursday at the church after 9:30 a.m.
Clarence is survived by his sons, James and John (Amy) Kessler all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Darlene "Dolly" Klouda of Solon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia in 2012; his son, Gary in 2008; his brothers, Melvin (Dorie) Kessler and Eugene Kessler; his sister and brother in law, Dorothy (Charles) Linnell; and brother in law, Don Klouda.
Clarence was born on February 5, 1928 in Cedar Bluffs, the son of John and Celia Moravek Kessler. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1946 and served in the Navy from 1946-1948 on the USS Wilkes-Barre. Clarence married Cecilia Lynch on December 28, 1948 in Iowa City. He worked in chrome plating for Dearborn Brass for 27 years. For over 30 years he was a member of Machinist Union Local 831, IAM and St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Clarence enjoyed being outdoors, walking and spending time on the farm. He loved his grand puppies and family time and will be missed by those who knew him.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020