Clayton J. Klein
Tiffin - Clayton John Klein, age 90 of Tiffin died at his home with his family near on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Clayton John Klein was born July 2, 1930, in Iowa City the son of Frank and Eugena (Mougin) Klein. Following graduation from Cleer Creek High School he enlisted in the United States Navy. Before leaving for his tour of duty he married Katherine Moreland on November 11, 1951 in Reno, NV. Returning to this area, he and his family settled in Tiffin and he worked for Iowa City Ready Mix Company for over 38 years before retiring. Clayton enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, socializing with friends and family, playing cards, and supporting his country by his membership to the Oxford American Legion.
His family includes his wife of 69 years, Katherine; their son and his wife, Mike and Joanne Klein; sisters, Phyllis Latta, Dorothy Seamuth, and Jane Doyle; and his brother, Clet Klein.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, son, Joseph Clayton Klein: brothers, Ted and Frank KleinJr.; and sisters, Vicki McNeal and Carolyn Moreland.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:30 am Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery west of Tiffin. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.