Clifford E. Eimen
Tiffin - Clifford E. Eimen, 88, formerly of Iowa City and Williamsburg died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy Iowa City Hospice surrounded by family. Cliff was the loving husband of Irene and father of Mary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Tuesday at the Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Foundation for the Hospice Unit.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020