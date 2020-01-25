Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Clifford E. Eimen

Clifford E. Eimen Obituary
Clifford E. Eimen

Tiffin - Clifford E. Eimen, 88, formerly of Iowa City and Williamsburg died peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy Iowa City Hospice surrounded by family. Cliff was the loving husband of Irene and father of Mary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Tuesday at the Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Foundation for the Hospice Unit.

For the complete obituary and online condolences please go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
