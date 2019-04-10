|
|
Clifford "Dean" Garringer
Aurora, NE - Clifford "Dean" Garringer, 81, of Aurora passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
To honor Dean's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a burial of ashes in Yankee Point Cemetery at North English, Iowa at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is serving the family.
Dean was born Feb. 18, 1938, in North English, the son of John and Bertha (Claypool) Garringer. He grew up and received his education in Iowa.
On May 3, 1974, Dean was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Raschke Anding. Following their marriage, they lived in Omaha, relocating to Grand Island in 1976.
Dean was in the restaurant business most of his life. He and Gwen owned and operated The Eatery of Grand Island.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gwen; his children and their spouses, Deborah Garringer of Grand Island, Karla and Ed Parsons of Grand Island and Michelle Garringer of Omaha; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Steve Verba, Shanna and Tim) Taylor and Katie and Michael Wiese; four great-grandchildren, Barrett Verba, Broderick Verba, Blake Verba and MaKenna Wiese; a brother, Charles Garringer of Conroy, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 10, 2019