Clifford M. Bell Sr.
Iowa City - Clifford M. Bell, age 90, a longtime Iowa City area farmer passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cedar Manor in Tipton.
Private family services are being planned at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Cliff's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020