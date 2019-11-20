|
Clyde Albert Lenz
Hills - Clyde Albert Lenz, 87, of Hills passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 20, 2019 at Atrium Village.
A memorial gathering with Clydes favorite, Casey's donuts and coffee will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at Hills Community Center, 110 East Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Atrium Village.
Clyde Lenz was born on August 6, 1932 in Iowa City to Harry and Clara (Emmons) Lenz. He graduated from Lone Tree High School and served in the National Guard and United States Navy during the Korea War.
Clyde was honorably discharged in 1958 and began working as a scale repairman for Toledo Scale Company for over 20 years. He moved to Hills following his retirement in 1988.
Clyde enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of Prairie Landers Band.
Survivors include his children, Jeri (Jon) Papke of Minneapolis, MN, Rodney Lenz of Hills, IA, and Peter Lenz of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Lila Bailey of Tipton, IA, and three grandchildren, Michael, Jenna and Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leo; his grandson, Mitch Lenz, and his former spouse Lois (Sterling) Lenz.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019