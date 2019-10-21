Services
Colleen Sehr

Colleen Sehr Obituary
Colleen Sehr

Iowa City - Colleen Hildagarde Sehr passed away October 19, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

Colleen wished for memorials to be directed to St. Patrick Church, Iowa City Hospice or , c/o The U of I Foundation (memorial donations may be sent c/o Lensing Funeral Service, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244-0167)

Colleen was preceded in death by her mother in 1939, and her brother in 2006.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anita Sehr of Sharon Center; nephew, Jerry Sehr and his children, Kelsey, Nicholas, Kate, and Jordan of Iowa City.

She is also survived by many dear, dear friends, who were so very kind to her, especially Irene Ruhland, Barbara Moses, Keith Oleson, Kathy Grout, Katie Moore and above all, her dearest friend and wonderful helper, Clarice Brennan.

Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
