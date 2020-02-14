|
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:30 PM
Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Constance McNamara "Connie" Murray
1933 - 2020
Constance "Connie" McNamara Murray
Iowa City - Constance "Connie" McNamara Murray, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, February 8th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Thursday, February 20th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Rev. Steven Witt officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19th from 4 to 7 pm at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 pm. A Time of Sharing will follow the visitation.
Connie was born August 20, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, the youngest of five children of Jay J. and Edna Dempsey McNamara, proprietors of McNamara Furniture. Connie attended school at St. Patrick's in Iowa City and was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy High School in Cedar Rapids. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from The University of Iowa, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, a bagpiper and dancer for the Scottish Highlanders, an officer of the Newman Club, and was selected as a candidate for Miss State University of Iowa. Connie lived her whole life in Iowa City, until her final years when she moved to memory care at Jersey Ridge Place in Davenport, an exceptional senior care facility located near her daughter's home.
Connie met her husband, Henry (Hank) Murray Sr., at a fraternity-sorority exchange dance, where Hank told his friends that night he "is going to marry that girl." And indeed he did. On July 16, 1955 Hank and Connie married at St. Mary's Catholic Church and continued to dance together for the next six decades. They could often be seen laughing, dancing and enjoying themselves on their standing Saturday date night. Later in life Hank and Connie began traveling. Their favorite places were where they could find "bright lights and big cities," meet people from all walks of life, share a story and a laugh, and go dancing, always go dancing, usually to Frank Sinatra. Their humor, admiration for each other and ability to connect to people from all walks of life gained them admirers from near and far.
Shortly before her eighth and final child was born, Connie began her career outside the home at The University of Iowa where she was employed for nearly four decades in Residence Services giving her the ability to work with and care for thousands of students while they were away from home attending college. She was a Mom to many more than just the Murray kids. In fact, Connie ended up running the Training Table for Coach Hayden Fry and the Hawkeye football team for the two decades he was the coach. This role wasn't even part of her job. It was an added responsibility she took on in service to the school, team, coaches and kids she loved. Connie was a woman that would give, and go above and beyond, always with grace and kindness.
Connie was a proud Irish Catholic Democrat whose life exemplified the values of faith, loyalty, hard work, commitment and social justice - always advocating for the underdog. Connie was an avid Hawkeye fan with a quick wit and boundless humor. Her family will miss her laugh and impeccable comedic timing.
Connie was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her children, Henry "Hank" Jr. (DeaDea) Murray of Bettendorf, Tim Murray of Phoenix, Terry Murray of Iowa City, Maureen Green of Blackstone, MA, Elizabeth (David) Tallman of Davenport, Julie Goodlaxson of Iowa City, Edward Murray of Denver, and Jeani Murray of Washington, DC; Her grandchildren, Kyle (Natalie) Murray, Shauna Murray, Kenzie (Kale) McCormick, Sara (Vail) Cloar, Rachel Murray, Ryan Cooper, Andrew and Michael Green, Riley and Tommy Tallman, Sarah (Kurt) Goltz, and Kalvin and Dillon Goodlaxson; her great-grandchildren Evelyn and Charlie Murray, Angelo Waters, Shaylee McCormick, Kyle and Spencer Goltz; her sister Jean Sorenson of Omaha, and sisters-in-law Margaret (Ron) Law, Marilee and Mary Lou Murray, and Joan Smith.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hank Murray, her parents Jay J. and Edna Dempsey McNamara and brothers Jay F., R. Drew and Robert McNamara and brothers-in-law Kurt Sorensen, Art Nixa, Tom, Raymond, Robert, John, and Edward Murray, and sisters-in-law Elizabeth Nixa and Elaine Murray.
After Connie's soulmate and best friend Hank passed away in 2013, she began to show signs of dementia. Even during this horrific illness, Connie maintained her dignity, grace, humor, and kindness. Her caregivers at Jersey Ridge Place are heroes to her family and cannot be thanked enough for the dedicated care they provided Connie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the Connie Murray Memorial Fund that will go directly to her caregivers at Jersey Ridge Place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
In honor of Connie and Hank, the family asks that you put on a Sinatra tune, dance with someone you love, and take the time to laugh, enjoy life, and be kind to those around you. That was Connie's way.
