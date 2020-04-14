|
|
Corrine Ashby
Iowa City - The family of Corrine Ashby is saddened to share that the Iowa City resident of 63 years peacefully passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Thanks to modern video technology, Corrine was surrounded by her family right up to the end despite current restrictions on travel and gathering due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Born in Estherville, Iowa on November 4, 1936, Corrine and her family moved to Emmetsburg when she was in third grade. It was here that the future Emmetsburg High School Valedictorian met the love her life, Jack Ashby. The two would marry and remain constant companions in love and support until her passing on Sunday - a 65-year partnership.
After making Iowa City their home, Corrine and Jack were blessed with four children: Kim, John, Jill and Ann. As a young mother, Corrine volunteered as a Brownie Leader and Sunday School Teacher, took the family on weekend picnics to Lake McBride, beat the summer heat with family vacations to one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes, and mastered the art of the birthday meal. Her kids and grandkids strive to achieve her level of perfection at homemade BBQ ribs, potato salad and Angel Food cake. Heaven is in for a treat.
In addition to attending to her family, Corrine returned to school to pursue her love of art. She and Jack traveled to museums across the country and the world, with Paris and New York being particular favorites. But she also appreciated the art right here in Iowa City, recruiting local artists to display their work at Lorenz Boot Shop during the Gallery Walk on the Ped Mall. She was known to personally support these artists by purchasing pieces particularly special to her.
Corrine and Jack took up tennis in their early thirties, bonding with each other and the community over serves, volleys and epic cross-court winners. Corrine was active in her church, First United Methodist Church, supporting women's groups, cooking efforts to feed those in need and in-home visits. Corrine was also a member of PEO and Athens Book Club. In her spare time, she also loved to grow fruits and vegetables in her garden and could rarely be found without a good book nearby. As good residents of Iowa City, Corrine and Jack also held season tickets for years to University of Iowa football, basketball and wrestling.
Corrine lived a life full of love for family, the arts and travel. She will be missed by so many.
Her husband Jack would like to thank Iowa City Hospice, Pathways and the many family, friends and neighbors who have supported them on this journey.
Survived by, her husband of 65 years, John "Jack" Ashby; daughter, Kim Rosborough (Jim); son, John Ashby (Kathy); daughter, Jill Schappe (Steve); daughter, Ann Ashby (Jeff Thuesen).
6 grandchildren, Justin Schappe, Greg Rosborough (Rebecca), Jon Rosborough (Katie), John C. Ashby (Sarah), Jeff Schappe (Alicia) and Christina Kretchmer (Dave). 6 great-grandchildren, Collin, Lillian and Grace Schappe, Otto and Eliza Ashby, and Emme Schappe; with 2 more great-grandchildren arriving this year and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Freeman; sisters, Jeanine Spies and Linda Berkland and an infant grandson, Steven Ashby.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice, Eastern Iowa or First United Methodists Church Iowa City.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020