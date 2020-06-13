Corrine Ashby
Corrine Ashby

Iowa City - The family of Corrine Ashby is saddened to share that the Iowa City resident of 63 years peacefully passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Thanks to modern video technology, Corrine was surrounded by her family right up to the end despite current restrictions on travel and gathering due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Corrine Ashby's family will be having a small, private memorial service on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 only a few family members will be in attendance at the physical service, however we will be streaming Corrine's service live on for her friends and family to enjoy. The service will also be saved on this page for later viewing as well. Thanks for your understanding in this new way of joining Corrine's family in remembering Corrine.

To be able to watch Corrine's Memorial Service please search for "Remembering Corrine Ashby Memorial Service Page" on Facebook and join the group.

To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice, Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association or First United Methodists Church Iowa City.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
