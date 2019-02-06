Services
Craig Allan Dains


Marengo - Craig Allan Dains, age 64, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at St. Luke's Unity Point, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 1, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Marengo with Pastor Anni Thorn officiating. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Craig's name.

Craig is survived by his wife Terry; two children Brad (Shelby) Dains, of Adel and Brooke (Chad) Peska, of Marengo; six grandchildren Kaylin, Avery, Stella and Elias Dains, Layne and Carson Peska; his mother Janet; and a sister Debra (David) Hansen, of Marengo. He is preceded in death by his father and three brothers Andrew, Daryl and David.

Craig was born October 1, 1954, in Marengo, the son of Vern and Janet Wickwire Dains. He graduated from Iowa Valley High School. Following high school, Craig was employed at Ratzel's Furniture. He was united in marriage to Terry Buser on October 2, 1976, at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was currently employed at Rockwell Collins. Craig was a member of the Marengo Fire Department for 40 years. He was the biggest story teller. Craig enjoyed car shows and loved to travel, finding different restaurants along the way.

Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
