Craig Goodwin
Coralville - Craig Goodwin, 50, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Iowa City American Legion Post 17. Condolences may be sent for Craig's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
He is survived by his significant other, Ann Engstrom; father, Don Goodwin; sister, Marissa (Grady) Tallington; six nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and great-nephew; aunt, Diana Henry; uncle, David Goodwin; uncle; Rick (Martha) Farrier; and many cousins.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.