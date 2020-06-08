Craig Goodwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Goodwin

Coralville - Craig Goodwin, 50, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Iowa City American Legion Post 17. Condolences may be sent for Craig's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com

He is survived by his significant other, Ann Engstrom; father, Don Goodwin; sister, Marissa (Grady) Tallington; six nieces and nephews; three great-nieces and great-nephew; aunt, Diana Henry; uncle, David Goodwin; uncle; Rick (Martha) Farrier; and many cousins.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Eden Funeral Home
116 E Main St
Washington, IA 52353
(319) 653-2105
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved