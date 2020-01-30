|
|
Craig Meacham
Iowa City - Craig Benjamin Meacham, 49, of Iowa City formerly of Nichols passed away suddenly of a heart attack January 17, 2020 while visiting friends in Taipei, Taiwan.
A celebration of life will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Christian Church in Nichols, Iowa. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Cancer Wing.
Craig was born July 11, 1970 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Christopher and Diane (Carter) Meacham. He was a graduate of West Liberty High School and Portland State University with a major in International Studies and Chinese Language. On November 21, 1995 he was united in marriage to Daphne Lee.
Craig had taught English in Taipei for over 15 years at David's English School and became the Superintendent of the school. He moonlighted importing high end children's clothing from Chicago to Taiwan.
Craig's special friends Rob Gilroy and Mandy Lee brought his cremains back from Taiwan.
He is survived by his wife: Daphne of Vancouver, Washington, daughter: Seraphina of Chicago, parents: DeeDee and Chris Meacham of Nichols and grandmother: Charlene Nichols Hixon of Iowa City. Aunts and Uncles: Craig and Kim Meacham, Noni and Larry Henry, Sandy Johnson and Roberta Rand. Cousins: Glen Roberts, Tina Lowry, Becky Melvin, Teri Kelly, Sepal, Jane and Andre Meacham.
Preceding him in death were his great grandparents: Ben and Ora Nichols, step grandfather: Jack Hixon and grandmother: Dorothy Carter, cousin: Brian Henry and Aunt: Joyce Greenwood.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020