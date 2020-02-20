|
Cynthia Ann Figgins Riley
Iowa City - Cynthia Ann Figgins Riley, 67, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at UIHC surrounded by her family and close friends.
In honor of Cindy's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at UIHC.
Cindy was born January 7, 1953 in Iowa City, the daughter of Bertha Kron Figgins and Jack Lamont Figgins. She was a 1971 graduate of Mid-Prairie High School.
For over 43 years Cindy was a hairstylist. She owned and operated Cut Loose Salon, retiring in 2018.
Cindy loved to cook, travel, and spend time at their summer home on the Mississippi River. She will be remembered for her spirit, her spunkiness, generosity and sense of humor.
Cindy's family would like to extend thanks to Drs. Silverman and Gonzalez and the entire staff in the Stem Cell Unit at UIHC.
Survivors include her husband, Rickey, and her sister, Sandra Alper, both of Iowa City; her nephew, Seth J. Alper, M.D. (Prapaporn) of Naperville, IL; two grand nieces, Madelynn and Brooklynn Alper; stepdaughters, Heather Riley (Matthew) and children Drake, Marly, Courtney, and Connor; Melissa Martin and children, Madisyn, Grant, and Derrik, and Kimberly Eland (Greg) and daughter, Zoe; and her beloved cat, Riley.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020