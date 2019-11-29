Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Fairchild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia L. Fairchild

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia L. Fairchild Obituary
Cynthia L. Fairchild

Iowa City - Cynthia L. Fairchild, 59, of Iowa City, died Thursday, November 28 at her home surrounded by family.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Cynthia will be held on December 6 at The Kirkwood Room (515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City) from 4-7pm with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fairchild family in care of Neal Fairchild.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -