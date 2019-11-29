|
Cynthia L. Fairchild
Iowa City - Cynthia L. Fairchild, 59, of Iowa City, died Thursday, November 28 at her home surrounded by family.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Cynthia will be held on December 6 at The Kirkwood Room (515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City) from 4-7pm with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fairchild family in care of Neal Fairchild.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019