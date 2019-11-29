Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Kirkwood Room
515 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
The Kirkwood Room
515 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Cynthia L. Fairchild

Cynthia L. Fairchild
Cynthia L. Fairchild

Cynthia L. Fairchild, 59, of Iowa City, died Thursday, November 28 at her home surrounded by her family.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held on December 6 at The Kirkwood Room (515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City) from 4-7 pm, with a time of sharing at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Fairchild family in care of Neal Fairchild.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
