Cyril H. Etscheidt
Watkins - Cyril H. Etscheidt, age 97, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Colonial Manor in Amana.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins with Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Interment will be held at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery, rural Watkins. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Thursday.
Cyril was born on May 10, 1922 in Watkins, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Smith) Etscheidt. On December 26, 1946, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Mefford in Cedar Rapids. Cyril farmed in the Watkins area. He also worked at the Watkins Elevator and drove school bus for the Norway School District. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and enjoyed reading. He loved his home at Colonial Manor and those who cared for him.
He is survived by his son Kurt (Helga) Etscheidt of Colorado.
Cyril was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna Mae in 2014; his son Kevin Etscheidt in 2013 and his brother Lloyd Etscheidt.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019