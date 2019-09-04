Services
Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Etscheidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril H. Etscheidt


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyril H. Etscheidt Obituary
Cyril H. Etscheidt

Watkins - Cyril H. Etscheidt, age 97, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Colonial Manor in Amana.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins with Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Interment will be held at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery, rural Watkins. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until service time at the church on Thursday.

Cyril was born on May 10, 1922 in Watkins, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Smith) Etscheidt. On December 26, 1946, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Mefford in Cedar Rapids. Cyril farmed in the Watkins area. He also worked at the Watkins Elevator and drove school bus for the Norway School District. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, and enjoyed reading. He loved his home at Colonial Manor and those who cared for him.

He is survived by his son Kurt (Helga) Etscheidt of Colorado.

Cyril was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna Mae in 2014; his son Kevin Etscheidt in 2013 and his brother Lloyd Etscheidt.

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now