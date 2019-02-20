|
|
Dagmar Margaret Kaufman
Pewaukee, WI - Dagmar Margaret Kaufman (nee Steensgaard) passed away on February 16, 2019 in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 from 4:00pm until the time of service at 5:00pm at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Dr. Richard Krause will be officiating. Burial will take place in Victor Iowa. In Lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation are serving the family. For further information or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 20, 2019