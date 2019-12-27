|
|
Dale E. Mikoda
Elberon - Dale E. Mikoda, 93, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Keystone Care Center following an extended illness.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 AM, Friday, December 19, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Interment was held at National Cemetery in Vining.
Dale was born August 28, 1926 in Elberon to Edward and Hilda (Hennings) Mikoda. He graduated from Clutier High School in 1944. On June 1, 1947 he married Darlene Cherveny in Belle Plaine. She preceded Dale in death on July 1, 2003.
Dale farmed and raised quarter horses in the Elberon area for over 40 years. He enjoyed working the annual Elberon fish fry and Vining nut fry. Dale was an avid Hawkeye basketball fan and enjoyed Bohemian music, playing cards and attending the Sunday night races in Vinton.
He is survived by his daughters Kerry (Mark) Kucera of Toledo, and Nancy (Bill) Ward of Cedar Rapids; grandson, J.D. (Kristen) Kucera of Dike; granddaughter-in-law, Molly Kucera of Iowa City: 4 great-grandchildren, Reed and Paige Kucera, and Emily and Ella Kucera.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his son, Denny in 2000; his grandson, Todd in 2016; and his brother, Dallas.
A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020