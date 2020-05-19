Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale F. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale F. Powers Obituary
Dale F. Powers

Iowa City - Dale F. Powers, age 92 of Iowa City formerly of Columbus Junction died at his home, Monday, May 18, 2020.

His family includes his wife, Anna; children, Lonnie Powers (Jackie); and Steven Powers (Tonya); step-children, Joyce Ruplinger (Frank) and John Weber (Sarah); 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 5 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Linda Branch (Lester) and Donna Gorrell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Cathy Arola; and a stepson, Robert Weber.

Private family burial services will take place at the Indian Creek Cemetery near Columbus Junction. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -