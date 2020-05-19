|
|
Dale F. Powers
Iowa City - Dale F. Powers, age 92 of Iowa City formerly of Columbus Junction died at his home, Monday, May 18, 2020.
His family includes his wife, Anna; children, Lonnie Powers (Jackie); and Steven Powers (Tonya); step-children, Joyce Ruplinger (Frank) and John Weber (Sarah); 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 5 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Linda Branch (Lester) and Donna Gorrell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Cathy Arola; and a stepson, Robert Weber.
Private family burial services will take place at the Indian Creek Cemetery near Columbus Junction. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 19 to May 20, 2020