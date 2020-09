Dale L. SmithUnionville - Dale L. Smith, age 86 of rural Unionville, Iowa, formerly of the Tiffin, Iowa City and Amana areas, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness at home and a short time in a care facility in Centerville, Iowa.Services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com