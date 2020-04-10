Resources
Dale R. Hammer, age 92 lifetime resident of the Iowa City area, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Services celebrating Dale's life will be held at a later date to be announced. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Amvets #107 @ 402 Amvets Road, Richmond, Iowa 52247
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
