Dale "Tom" Simonson
Coralville - Dale "Tom" Simonson, 70, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital with his loving family by his side. A memorial service in his honor will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30am at Weerts Funeral Home Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Friends may call upon the family starting at 9am until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery following the service. Memorials in Dale's name may be made to the Veteran's Association.
Dale was born in 1948 to James and Barbara (Lafferty) Simonson in Monmouth, Illinois. He joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War in Korea as a linguist. Dale was a lifelong learner and earned his PhD from the University of Iowa in Psychology, and served as a school psychologist with the Area 9 Education Agency for over 30 years. Dale was a dedicated volunteer at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf, and he continued his volunteer work at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Dale was united in marriage to Judy Schafer on October 12, 1991 in Bettendorf, IA. He loved being a dad to their daughter, Emma, and adored being a Grampie to his twin granddaughters. Dale was also a talented gardener, dancer, and singer.
Those left to honor his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Judy; his daughter Emma (Jake) Schutte; two beautiful granddaughters, May and Liv; his sister Joyce Crick; uncles: George, Ted, and Dick Lafferty; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving extended family members. His parents preceded him in death..
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 5, 2019