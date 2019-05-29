Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Homestead - Dale William Zuber was born August 20, 1940, at home near Homestead, Iowa, the son of Willard and Marjorie (Leahy) Zuber. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1958. Dale was united in marriage to Ruth Marie Heitshusen on August 19, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Dale was a life long farmer, he especially enjoyed raising cattle. He also worked at Amana Refrigeration and Williamsburg Manufacturing. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. Dale enjoyed watching Cubs Baseball, the Iowa Hawkeyes, hunting, attending his grandchildren's activities and spending time with family. Dale passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Colonial Manor at the age of 78 years.

He is survived by his wife Ruth; four children: Sandy (Denny) Marine of Williamsburg, Curt (Mary) Zuber of Sydney, Australia, Carol (John) Meade of Newhall and Traci (Jerry) Zahradnek of Kalona; 11 grandchildren: Jessie (Tanner) Morrison, Kelly Marine, Brandt (Katie) Marine, Cody (Kattie Redlinger) Marine, Emma Zuber, Katie Meade, Alec Meade, Jack Meade, Maddi (Justin Harland) Zahradnek, Shelby Zahradnek and Jack Zahradnek; 3 great grandchildren: Breckin Morrison, Jayse Morrison and Brooks Marine; a brother: Larry (Fran) Zuber of North Liberty; three sisters: Karen Dirks of Scotch Grove, Kathy (Dave) Jones of Williamsburg and Marty Gahring of Albany, Georgia; a sister-in-law: Barbara Zuber of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Richard Zuber and a brother-in-law Max Dirks.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church near Homestead. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for St. John Lutheran Church, Camp Courageous or donor's choice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 29, 2019
