Dallis D. Meier
Iowa City - Dallis Dean Meier of Iowa City passed away early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was 82. Dallis had fought a gallant battle with cancer for many years.
He was born on April 1, 1938 in Monticello, Iowa, to Irene (Coder) and Albert Meier. He was a lifelong resident of Iowa City and graduated from Iowa City High School in 1956. Dallis married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Funk, at First Baptist Church on Clinton St. in Iowa City on June 30, 1956. Dallis was a 50+ year member of First Baptist Church until the church closed in 2018. They are present members of the First Presbyterian Church family.
Dallis was a US Postal Service letter carrier for 31 years, the last 3 years of which he served as a mediator for the USPS-NALC Union Employee Involvement Program. He retired from the USPS in 1990. He also served in the Iowa National Guard and Army Reserve. He was a Bowery Street landlord of multiple apartment buildings for many years in Iowa City. He was an exceptional handyman with many skills, and really enjoyed interacting with many University students over the years.
Dallis and Barbara enjoyed extensive travel during retirement. They were snowbirds primarily in the desert Southwest, including Mexico, the Baja, and southern Texas. Their love of travel also took them to Alaska and across Canada with family. Dallis' diagnosis of cancer involved traveling several times to Basel Switzerland for treatment. They enjoyed life in Happy Trails, a RV resort in Surprise, Arizona over many years until illness forced Dallis to stay in Iowa City.
Dallis was known for his wit and infectious laugh. Spending time with his Hy-Vee coffee buddies was a favorite pastime when he was able. At age 80 he achieved his lifetime goal of being an artist and painting a picture. He truly loved spending time with his grandchildren, who thought one of his best qualities was his caring and sensitive heart. His cards were always signed as "Gramps" with a smiley face in the "p".
Dallis is survived by Barbara, his wife of 64 years, and three children: Dr. Jeff (Susan) Meier of Solon; Julie (Jim Connell) of St. Peters, Missouri; and Dean (Barb) Meier of Pickerington, Ohio. He was a loving grandfather to: Luke (Megan), Christine, Jimmy (Ann), Morgan, and Tom Connell, and Bennett Meier. He is also survived by his younger brother, Rodney (Doris) of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Gregory Dean.
Memorials may be made to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Private services were held with immediate family due to COVID. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.