Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moose Lodge
Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA
Dan Funk


Dan Funk Obituary
Dan Funk

Iowa City - Dan Funk, age 56 lifelong resident of this area died at his home on March 25, 2019.

Daniel Allen Funk was born July 19, 1962 in Iowa City, the son of Charles and Anita (Maxey) Funk. His family includes his two children, Jessica Dorsman (Jon) and Adam Funk (Alissa); grandchildren, Bradley, Ethan, and Elizabeth; siblings, Rose Bell, Dela Elliott (Ed), Jeanette Bloomquist (Michael), Connie Funk, and Cheryll Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, nephew and best friend, Jamie Elliott; and a great-nephew, Lane Michael Birch.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dan's life will be held from 2 to 6 pm Saturday, April 6th. at the Moose Lodge on Highway 6 West in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Dan's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 29, 2019
