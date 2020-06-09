Daniel McGrory



Ladora - Daniel James McGrory, 63, of Ladora, Iowa, passed away on June 6, 2020, at his home of natural causes.



A family graveside service and burial has been scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Victor, Iowa. Fr. David Wilkening from St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamsburg will be officiating. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget's Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials may be designated to the Daniel McGrory Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347.



Dan was born on September 15, 1956, in Marengo, Iowa, to James and Margaret (Michalek) McGrory. He was raised on the family farm near Ladora and was a 1975 graduate of HLV High School.



Dan loved the farm life. Often, you might find him talking about tractors and tractor pulling days of the past.



He is survived by his parents, Jim and Marge McGrory of Ladora, IA; his siblings, Mark (Chris) McGrory of Victor, IA, Maureen (Dr. Tim) Aksamit of Rochester, MN, and Monica (Jon) Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA; nine nieces and nephews, Erin (Justin) Riffel of Ladora, IA, Alyssa (Luke) Blood of Ladora, IA, Jared McGrory of Victor, IA, Jim Aksamit of Billings, MT, Claire Aksamit of Fort Collins, CO, William Aksamit of Milwaukee, WI, Joe Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA, Hannah Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA, Luke Eichhorn of Belle Plaine, IA; and five great nieces and nephews, Gage and Finn Riffel, and Layna, Brylee, and Rorie Blood. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth McGrory, just one month ago.









