Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Lensing's Oak Hill (FOR A TIME OF SHARING)
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA
Daniel Stone


1994 - 2019
Daniel Stone Obituary
Daniel Stone

Coralville - Alexander "Daniel" Stone, 24, of Coralville, died suddenly April 12, 2019.

A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 2:00 - 4:30 PM at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. There will be a time of sharing 2:30 - 3:30 PM for those who would like to share a thought, memory or story about Daniel and how he has touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Library.

For a full obituary and online condolences for the family, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019
