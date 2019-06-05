|
|
Daniel Stone
Coralville - Alexander "Daniel" Stone, 24, of Coralville, died suddenly April 12, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 2:00 - 4:30 PM at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. There will be a time of sharing 2:30 - 3:30 PM for those who would like to share a thought, memory or story about Daniel and how he has touched your life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Library.
For a full obituary and online condolences for the family, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019