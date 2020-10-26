1/1
Danny Curtis Lt. Col Ret
Danny Curtis, Lt. Col, Ret

Hills - Danny D. Curtis of Hills, Iowa, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Lone Tree American Legion. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Lone Tree American Legion. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery with military rites provided by the Lone Tree American Legion Post 457. Family requests all that attend to wear a facemask due to Covid19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lone Tree American Legion or the Wounded Warriors Family Support in Danny's honor. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Danny's family and arrangements.

Danny was born on July 16, 1941, in Lone Tree, Iowa to Lloyd and Ester (Buline) Curtis. Danny married the love of his life, Judy Slaughter Curtis in 1963, and they had one son, Clayton John Curtis. Danny earned his degree in Agriculture from Iowa State University and graduated as the Distinguished Military Graduate of the ROTC program. He also earned a Master's Degree from Babson University. Although Danny was born in Lone Tree, he lived in several locations including South Bend, IN, and St. Louis, MO.

"Celebrate the past; live with purpose today." - that was Danny's philosophy, and he lived it daily. Danny joined the US Army in 1964, served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He led teams to build Blackhawk helicopters, taught military science at the University of Notre Dame, and had numerous other assignments throughout his service. Danny was very proud of his military career and was a highly respected and decorated officer. He received numerous commendations including one Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Cross and three Bronze Stars.

Danny is survived by his son, Clayton (Laura) Curtis of Chicago, IL and two grandchildren, Annmarie and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Slaughter Curtis, his mother Ester Buline Curtis, father, Lloyd Curtis, and a sister Nina Jean Curtis.

The Curtis family would especially like to thank the Schott family for their ongoing support and making it possible for him to get back to his love of farming.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
