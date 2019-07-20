Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Parkview Church
15 Foster Road
Iowa City, IA
Darius Jordan Lutsko

Darius Jordan Lutsko Obituary
Darius Jordan Lutsko

Iowa City - Darius Jordan Lutsko was made in the image of God for His glory.

Darius died before his birth, Friday, July 18th. at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Little Darius will be remembered by his parents, David & Colleen Lutsko; his siblings Josiah, Asher, Elias, and Adah; grandparents Dwight & Tina Lutsko, and William Elser; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

His sister, Theresa, and Grandma Donna Elser, precedes Darius in death.

A celebration of Darius' short life will be held at Parkview Church - 15 Foster Road, Iowa City, IA. 52245 on Monday July 22nd at 7:00pm. To share a thought or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the Fetal Diagnostics and Treatment Unit at the University of Iowa Hospital. Contributions in Darius' name can be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, earmarked in his name, and mailed to: University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550

We know this short blink of lifetime will never compare to the eternity we will spend with him in heaven. We have so much to look forward to and love Darius with all our hearts.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 20, 2019
