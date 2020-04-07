|
Darlene L. Balvin, 87, of Tama, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Stayskal Cemetery in rural Vining with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com
Darlene was born on December 22, 1932, in rural Tama, Iowa, the daughter of Wade and Margaret (Kriegel) Low.
On December 30, 1953, she was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Balvin in Tama, Iowa. Darlene had previously owned Cabinet Restaurant in Belle Plaine. She also worked for Dick's Restaurant in Toledo, Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama and sorted corn for Pioneer. Darlene enjoyed visiting the casino, playing cards at the Vining Grocery Store and volunteered at the Elberon fish fries. She liked sewing and embroidering for her family and friends.
Survivors include three children, Kathy (Lonnie) Bazal of Cedar Rapids, David Balvin of Cedar Rapids, and Scott (Irene) Balvin of Cibolo, TX; a son-in-law, Jim Sherrod of Rockledge, FL; seven grandchildren, Devon Stenlake, Brandon (Kori) Bazal, Kristen (Kevin) Spinler, Kevin (Danielle) Balvin, Stephanie Balvin, Stacie (James) Colborn, and Sidney Balvin; ten great-grandchildren, Kamrie, Hannah, Haley, Andrew, Caleb, Kathy, Dominic, Layla, Hunter, and Kaden; three sisters, Phyllis Wallace of Marshalltown, Delores Keys of Marshalltown, and Sharon Judge of Cedar Rapids.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Richard on May 14, 2011; one daughter, Debi Sherrod; two brothers, George Lowe and Marvin "Bud" Low; brother-in-law, Robert Balvin; and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Balvin.
Memorials may be directed to the Elberon Ambulance Service.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 7 to Apr. 15, 2020