|
|
Darlene M. Arndt
Iowa City - Darlene M. Arndt, 91, of Iowa City passed away August 17, 2019 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception to celebrate her life will follow at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City until 4:00 p.m. Private committal services will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oaknoll Foundation.
Survivors include her daughters, Carla (Mike) Krantz of Coralville, Julie (Kent) Kunze of Waukee, and Sheila (Tracy) Britton of Wellman; six grandchildren, Shawn (Angie Spaulding) Krantz, Jaime (Rob) Maher, Josie (Cameron) Hupp, and Jared, Jacki and Jonah Kunze and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Carleigh, Mackenzie and Addison Maher. All are very special in her life.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law who were equally treasured in her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Arla Wheeler and two brothers, Francis and Donald "Gail" Wheeler.
For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019