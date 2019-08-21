Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene M. Arndt


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene M. Arndt Obituary
Darlene M. Arndt

Iowa City - Darlene M. Arndt, 91, of Iowa City passed away August 17, 2019 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception to celebrate her life will follow at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City until 4:00 p.m. Private committal services will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Oaknoll Foundation.

Survivors include her daughters, Carla (Mike) Krantz of Coralville, Julie (Kent) Kunze of Waukee, and Sheila (Tracy) Britton of Wellman; six grandchildren, Shawn (Angie Spaulding) Krantz, Jaime (Rob) Maher, Josie (Cameron) Hupp, and Jared, Jacki and Jonah Kunze and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Carleigh, Mackenzie and Addison Maher. All are very special in her life.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law who were equally treasured in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Arla Wheeler and two brothers, Francis and Donald "Gail" Wheeler.

For a full obituary and online condolences please visit www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now