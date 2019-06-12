|
|
Darlene M. Johnson
Cosgrove - Darlene M. Johnson, 84, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at UIHC following an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 2 PM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or to Johnson County 4- H.
Darlene was born April 19, 1935 in Iowa City, the daughter of Ed and Irene (Kron) Kessler. She was raised in Riverside and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and the Iowa City Commercial College. On May 8, 1956 Darlene married Donald K. Johnson in Iowa City.
Darlene and Donald lived near Cosgrove where they farmed and raised their family. Darlene loved to cook and garden. She was involved with her children's school activities and their 4-H projects. Darlene was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary.
She is survived by her husband Donald and their five children, Barbara Taylor (Harvey Diehl) of Iowa City, Kristine Austin (Phillip) of Champlin, Minnesota, Keith Johnson (Stienie Laubscher) of Iowa City, Joan Vondracek (Kevin) of Fairfax, and Gary Johnson (Lisa) of Cosgrove; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy) Bergner, Rachel Austin, Corey Johnson, Kyle Johnson (Fiance, Megan Ball), Moriah Johnson, Collin Vondracek and Courtney Vondracek; and great-granddaughter, Celine Bergner.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 12, 2019