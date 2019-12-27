|
Darlene "Jean" Orr
Iowa City - Darlene "Jean" Orr, age 91 of Iowa City died Friday, December 20, 2019, in Waukon, Iowa.
Jean was born March 18, 1928, in Iowa City, graduated from City High School and married Lester C. Orr on July 10, 1953 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Jean worked as an x-ray technician for Chiropractic Arts Center in Iowa City. She and Lester enjoyed traveling, tree farming, and attending the Iowa State Fair every year.
Her family includes her three children, Steve Orr (Shirley), Jan Welsh (Bob), and Carl Orr (Merry Jo); three grandchildren, Tory Welsh, Jack Orr and Mitch Orr. Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Florence; and her husband, Lester.
Private services have been held with burial taking place at the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City.
To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Jean's family and her arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019