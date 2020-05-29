Dave Helland
Dave Helland

Dave Helland's rich literary life ended on May 27 when he died peacefully in hospice. A retired editor and author, his passions were music - jazz and blues in particular - his Airedales, and later in life, gardening. One of the hallmarks of this gentle giant was his twisted sense of humor. While at The University of Iowa, Dave was columnist and Associate Editor of The Daily Iowan. He has the distinction of being the only person ever to have been sent a dead fish through University Campus mail which happened when a professor took umbrage at his column, wrapped the fish in it and sent the critique on its way. There were no more such critiques as Dave continued his literary efforts, writing magazine articles and liner notes for record albums and cds. He was the "go to" guy many musicians wanted to write for their releases. He was an inveterate attendee of Chicago Blues and Jazz Fests where, after Cleanhead Vinson's set he met the love of his life, partner in crime, and future wife Michaela Tomaschewsky. The pick-up line that worked was "Do you eat? I cook." In later years Dave oversaw music section and acquisitions at Border's and was an editor of Downbeat magazine before retiring to work on his major opus, a history of jazz. Sadly, it remains unfinished but may yet see the light of day. In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his mother Josephine Helland and sister Jody Moncrief of Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation https://xerces.org. Dave loved the dragonflies that patrolled his pond and the bumblebees that drank themselves drunk on hyssop and worried about their diminishing numbers. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
